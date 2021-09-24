Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Kapaun Mount Carmel football

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already Week 4 of the high school football season! This morning we’re out at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School, where the undefeated Crusaders are getting ready for their Homecoming game against Great Bend.

This morning we’ll be hanging out with the cheer squad and making our weekly high school football picks with Sheriff Easter!

For everything you need when it comes to high school sports, head on over to catchitkansas.com!

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police: Reported threat believed to be ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Where's Shane? Kapaun Mount Carmel football
Where's Shane? Kapaun Mount Carmel football
Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Kelly launches campaign featuring Kansans impacted by COVID-19
Seneca & 41st street injury accident
1 Person in critical condition after accident in southwest Wichita
Fr. Kapaun begins journey home to KS
Fr. Kapaun returning to Kansas as Vatican considers sainthood