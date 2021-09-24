Advertisement

Wichita Animal Action League offers free dog-training program for low-income owners

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Owning a dog can be a big commitment and sometimes overwhelming if the dog isn’t properly trained or is slow to learn obedience-related skills. An added economic stress can only make a difficult situation worse. The Wichita Animal Action League wants to offer those in low-income situations a chance to train their dogs for free.

The Free Dog Training grant program for low-income dog owners is a mission WAAL says, “to keep pets where they belong -- with their loving families.”

“If they are low-income owners, so that’s less than an annual household income than 45 thousand, and they have a dog that they are considering rehoming or surrendering to a shelter or a rescue because of a behavior issue, we would like them to fill out an application on our website and hopefully we will be able to help them by providing a free six or eight-week basic obedience class.”

You can apply for and learn more about the Dog Training Assistance Grant, learn more about other WAAL-led programs, see photos and information on pets up for adoption, view opportunities to volunteer with WAAL or donate to the organization on its website.

