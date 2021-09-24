Advertisement

Wichita woman meets family of her heart donor

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heartfelt reunion Thursday happened as a Wichita woman met the family of her heart donor. Four years ago this week, Danecia Williams received the life-saving gift.

After exchanging letters and messages for the last few years, Thursday was the first time Williams met the family of Rylee Malone, the young woman who saved her life. Williams was diagnosed with heart failure as a result of childbirth. She suffered two strokes before she go the transplant four years ago.

Now, she’s able to watch her son grow up, thanks to Malone, a woman she never met. On Thursday, Rylee Malone’s parents, Piper and Bart Malone drove from Texas with their granddaughter to meet Williams.

“When you receive somebody else’s organ, it’s one thing, but then their heart, it’s something totally different because you think of the heart, you think of their very essence,” Williams said.

For Williams, meeting Rylee’s family is a chance to know the woman who gave her a second chance at life.

“It was just really important to me that I could connect to them,” Williams said.

Rylee Malone was 17 when she died in a car wreck. Her heart ensures that Williams can live.

“Every parent wants their child to grow up and make a difference in this world. This young lady is our validation that our daughter made a difference in this world,” Bart Piper said of Williams.

It was a difference that a stethoscope allowed Rylee’s family to hear.

“To hear Rylee’s heartbeat again, I had the same feeling the day she was born,” Bart said.

Rylee’s heart is making sure Williams is here for her son, Isaiah.

“It has just given me a chance to raise him and to be here with him,” she said.

Bart said Rylee was also an organ donor for three other recipients, including a four-year-old boy. That has Williams and the Malones encouraging people to become donors. Williams also is a volunteer with the American Heart Association, sharing the importance of organ transplants.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Woman found dead in road in Sedgwick County, north of Bel Aire
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Firefighters from across the U.S. training in Wichita
A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Kelly launches campaign featuring Kansans impacted by COVID-19
Seneca & 41st street injury accident
1 Person in critical condition after accident in southwest Wichita