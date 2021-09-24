Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman in her 20s died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop on I-135 Friday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

The woman, believed to be a Texas resident, was hauling a fifth-wheel trailer and was stopped for speeding on southbound I-135 just south of the Lincoln exit. The KHP officer on scene was unable to locate the vehicle identification number and called for a second trooper who was more specialized in motor-vehicle enforcement.

“We believe (the trailer) was recently purchased and we were trying to ... make sure we don’t have a stolen vehicle,” KHP public information officer Chad Crittenden said.

As the troopers approached, the woman pulled a gun and shot herself. The troopers and EMS performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“In that scenario, I don’t know if the troopers’ lives were in danger or if it was just directed to the driver (herself),” Crittenden said.

Crittenden said the right lane of southbound I-35 near Harry would be closed until approximately noon on Friday, but the other two lanes remained open.

