Goodbye Fall, welcome back Summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy this afternoon because this nice fall weather ends abruptly tomorrow.

After a morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, expect sunshine and pleasant weather conditions today with highs in the low 80s. Tonight the weather pattern begins to shift from fall, back to summer. Gusty south winds will push warmer temperatures into Kansas Sunday, as a warm front moves through the state. Temperatures will soar into the 90s through the afternoon with south wind gusts approaching 35-40 mph.

Dry weather continues and the heat and low humidity will result in a high fire danger across parts of central and eastern Kansas. A few record highs may be in jeopardy with mid 90s statewide. Hot and dry weather will continue Monday and most of Tuesday. The humidity begins to increase Tuesday with chances of showers and storms in the forecast by Tuesday evening. Rain chances ramp up Wednesday and Thursday statewide with some potential of showers and off/on storms even into next weekend. The upper level system producing these rain chances will be slow moving and there could be some potential for flash flooding by the end of the week. Our confidence continues to increase; we will be shifting from a dry pattern to a “wetter” pattern next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sun and a few high clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 83

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Sun, windy and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-20; gusty

Mon: High: 93 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 63 Cloudy with scattered storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 61 AM showers, then mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

