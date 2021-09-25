Advertisement

HumanKind Ministries completes renovation of former hotel

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new lifeline for those struggling with homelessness in Wichita will open next week. HumanKind Ministries has completed renovation of the former 316 Hotel on North Broadway.

The 54-unit facility, “The Studios at HumanKInd,” is specifically designed to help the city’s homeless progress into permanent housing.

“The only criteria to get into The Studios is that individuals must be homeless prior to entry,” explained Matt Lowe with HumanKind Ministries. “We get referrals from numerous community providers, the Homeless Outreach Team, Breakthrough Club, Salvation Army.”

At the complex, each resident will get a fully furnished studio apartment.

