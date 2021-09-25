One killed in house fire near Central and Tyler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Authorities confirm one person was killed in the fire.

At 5:22 this morning, Wichita Fire Department crews responded to the fire and reported fire in the front of the house. Search crews found the victim, removed the person from the house and began CPR, which was unsuccessful. Investigators are still in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

“Anytime we have a fatality, we work with (the Wichita Police Department) just to get information and contact people for interviews and stuff like that,” WFD investigator Matthew Kerschen said. “...That’s why their presence was here.”

Kerschen said crews are still processing the scene and a cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

KWCH reporter Lily Wu is on the scene of an early-morning house fire near Central between Ridge and Tyler. As of approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, fire trucks were leaving the scene while several police cars remained. There are injuries reported.

The fire occurred near the intersection of Country Acres and School St. on Wichita’s west side. The Wichita Fire Department is scheduled to provide a briefing on the fire this morning, and KWCH will update the story as more details become available.

