Advertisement

One killed in house fire near Central and Tyler

House fire at Country Acres and School
House fire at Country Acres and School(Lily Wu/KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Authorities confirm one person was killed in the fire.

At 5:22 this morning, Wichita Fire Department crews responded to the fire and reported fire in the front of the house. Search crews found the victim, removed the person from the house and began CPR, which was unsuccessful. Investigators are still in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

“Anytime we have a fatality, we work with (the Wichita Police Department) just to get information and contact people for interviews and stuff like that,” WFD investigator Matthew Kerschen said. “...That’s why their presence was here.”

Kerschen said crews are still processing the scene and a cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

KWCH reporter Lily Wu is on the scene of an early-morning house fire near Central between Ridge and Tyler. As of approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, fire trucks were leaving the scene while several police cars remained. There are injuries reported.

The fire occurred near the intersection of Country Acres and School St. on Wichita’s west side. The Wichita Fire Department is scheduled to provide a briefing on the fire this morning, and KWCH will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Seneca & 41st street injury accident
One person in critical condition after crash in southwest Wichita
Nov 20, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during semifinal matchup between the Bishop Carroll Golden...
District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games
The remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will soon be on their way to Kansas.
Fr. Kapaun returning to Kansas as Vatican considers sainthood

Latest News

The remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will soon be on their way to Kansas.
Remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun return to Kansas
Kapaun image
Story of iconic Fr. Kapaun photo shared
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Powerful image captured in time: Story of iconic Fr. Kapaun photo shared
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled