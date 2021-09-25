Advertisement

Remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun return to Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather on Saturday in Wichita and Pilsen, Kan., to welcome home Fr. Emil Kapaun. When Fr. Kapaun returns to Kansas, a procession will leave from Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to his hometown of PIlsen, about one hour and 20 minutes from Wichita, in Marion County. In Wichita, events for Fr. Kapaun include a vigil and funeral mass next Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Hartman Arena. You can read the schedule for services and plans with Fr. Kapaun’s final resting place here: Vigils and funeral for Fr. Kapaun.

The Catholic priest served as an Army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War. He was a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951 and ministered to other soldiers until his death in May of that same year.

In March, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Kapaun’s remains, concluding after extensive research that he was among the unidentified soldiers buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In 2013, Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Unsan.

In 1993, Kapaun was declared a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood. With Fr. Kapaun’s remains identified, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita is more hopeful than ever that the Kansas priest and Medal of Honor recipient will one day be declared a saint.

“In our Catholic tradition, the body of who we think may be saints is very important to us. The human person is a union of body and soul, so the body is a temple of the soul,” Bishop Carl Kemme with the Wichita Catholic Diocese. explained after Kapaun’s remains were identified. “So they’re sacred, the body is sacred. To have that material, concrete remains is really an important development I think.”

Find more about the process of canonization, here: https://catholicdioceseofwichita.org/father-kapaun/

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Seneca & 41st street injury accident
1 Person in critical condition after accident in southwest Wichita
Nov 20, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during semifinal matchup between the Bishop Carroll Golden...
District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games
The remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will soon be on their way to Kansas.
Fr. Kapaun returning to Kansas as Vatican considers sainthood

Latest News

HumanKind Ministries converted a former Wichita hotel into an apartment complex to help...
HumanKind Ministries completes renovation of former hotel
Wichita police are once again coming together with local church leaders, asking for help to...
WPD chief, church leaders respond to youth gun violence
The League 42 Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park.
League 42 announces Kids First campaign, fundraising progress
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
‘No one dies alone:’ Hospital initiative helps to comfort patients in final moments