Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Basehor man

The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Basehor man, 77-year-old Donald Pursley.(Basehor Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday night issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man, reported missing from Basehor, in Leavenworth County.

Donald L. Pursley stands about 5′10 and weights about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. The KBI said he was last known to be driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

The KBI said Pursley left his home at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, and hasn’t returned home. He was last known to be wearing a dark-colored USMC baseball cap and jeans. The KBI said his last location may have been within a 10-mile radius of Oskaloosa.

“Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening, Sept. 24, and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County, or Smithville Lake in Missouri,” the KBI said. “They are concerned for his safety.”

If you see Pursley or his vehicle or know where he could be, call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.

