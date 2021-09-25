Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Shawnee woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman reported missing from her home in Shawnee, in Johnson County.

The KBI said Masha McClellan left her home at about 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in a tan 2013 Buick Encore with Kansas Veteran tag 75AZD. Her vehicle was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday, traveling east at Johnson Drive and Neiman Road, in Shawnee.

The KBI said McClellan has been diagnosed with dementia and hasn’t driven in more than six months. She also doesn’t have medication with her, the KBI said.

McClellan stands about 5′4 and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and short, white hair.

If you see McClellan or her vehicle, or have details about where she could be, call 911, or contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-742-6770.

