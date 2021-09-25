Windy & hot, near-record highs Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near-record high temperatures are expected Sunday as hot weather will continue into the start of the workweek.

Sunday morning will start out mild with low temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees hotter than Saturday.

Southwest winds will gust up to 40 mph during the afternoon for most of the state. The exception will be northwest Kansas where the winds will remain lighter.

Highs will reach the 90s again on Monday, though the winds will not be as strong. We will have sunshine with some high level clouds.

Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected on Tuesday before cooler weather arrives by the middle to end of the upcoming week as a slow-moving storm system arrives.

The system will bring a few showers and storms to the state starting Tuesday night and Wednesday. The rain will be most widespread Wednesday night over western Kansas and through the remainder of the state during the day Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and hot. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 65

Mon: High: 93 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon and overnight storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 63 Rain and storms likely.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and storms.

