Pasture fire near Cedar Vale, across from Highway 166

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chautauqua County dispatch has confirmed there is a large hay and pasture fire East of Cedar Vale, across Highway 166.

Emergency crews from both Cowley and Chautauqua counties are responding.

As of 3 pm Sunday, the National Weather Service said the fire was about five miles long and five miles wide. The fire is not growing, but not getting smaller yet either.

KDOT is working traffic across Highway 166 because of low visibility.

