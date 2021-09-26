Advertisement

Pasture fire near Cedar Vale, across from Highway 166

(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chautauqua County dispatch has confirmed there is a large hay and pasture fire East of Cedar Vale, across Highway 166.

Emergency crews from both Cowley and Chautauqua counties are responding.

As of 3 pm Sunday, the National Weather Service said the fire was about five miles long and five miles wide. The fire is not growing, but not getting smaller yet either.

KDOT is working traffic across Highway 166 because of low visibility.

We will update you once we learn more.

