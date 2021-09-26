Advertisement

Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s music scene held a tribute Saturday night at the cotillion to honor and raise money for Kenny Ballinger’s family. Kenny Ballinger was a local music promoter who was killed in a hit-and-run in August.

More than 30 bands performed at the concert Saturday night to honor the late promoter. Ballinger owned Barleycorns and the Elbowroom and was known for always trying to help up-and-coming musicians.

A friend of Kenneth’s, Alex Anthemides, stated, “It’s a tribute to his life and what he brought to everyone. He helped so many people out.”

“I don’t think anyone could be prouder. He was a great man in this city. It’s beautiful to see he brought all these people together. Everyone is having fun,” said Kenneth’s dad, Bruce Ballinger.

The proceeds from Saturday’s concert will go to a trust fund for his young son and wife. 31-year-old Jesus Olave was arrested and charged in the case.

