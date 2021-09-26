Warm start to the workweek, then rain returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more hot weather is on the way for the start of the workweek before a slow-moving storm system brings good chances for rain later in the week.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the low to mid 60s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with sunshine and some high level clouds. South winds will be a bit breezy over southern Kansas, but they will not be nearly as strong as Sunday.

South breezes will be gusty statewide on Tuesday as clouds continue to increase. Isolated showers and storms will be possible over western Kansas during the day, but not everyone will get rain.

High temperatures Tuesday will range from the mid to upper 80s over western Kansas to near 90 for central and eastern Kansas.

Chances for isolated storms will shift into central and eastern Kansas Tuesday night. More isolated storms will be possible on Wednesday.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms will arrive with a strong cold front over western Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night.

This front will then bring a good chance for rain and storms to central and eastern Kansas through the day Thursday with heavy rain possible at times.

Chances for showers and storms will continue Friday and into next weekend as the system will remain slow to move east. With the arrival of the rain, temperatures will fall back into the 70s Wednesday through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65

Tue: High: 90 Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated overnight storms.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 64 Cloudy with rain and storms.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 60 Scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 76 Low: 60 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 59 Scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.