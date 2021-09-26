Who’s ready for a few more days of summer?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The calendar and Mother Nature are out of sync and today is proof. Summer-like heat returns to Kansas with record highs possible.

Sunshine and gusty winds will help push afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 90s across Kansas. Current record’s range from the 95 to 101. Southwest wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be common across central and southern Kansas from Noon to 8pm. The low humidity and gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning until 8pm. While these types of warnings are pretty common in Kansas, they are rare in the month of September. In fact, the NWS-Wichita has only issued one other Red Flag Warning in the month of September and that was way back in 2012. The heat will continue Monday and Tuesday, however the wind will diminish and record highs will be unlikely. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s to start the work/school week.

Dry weather will continue through Tuesday, then an upper level disturbance (currently over the Desert Southwest) will move into the Plains. This will draw moisture northward into Kansas increasing our chances of rain and thunderstorms. Off/on showers and storms remain in the forecast Tuesday night through next weekend. The additional moisture and cloud cover will help keep temperatures in check, with afternoon highs falling back into the 70s and low 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, windy and hot (near record highs). Wind: S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 94

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as windy but still hot. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 65

Tue: High: 90 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon and overnight storms.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 63 Rain and storms likely.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; isolated on/off showers.

Sat: High: 76 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and a few storms.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and rumbles.

