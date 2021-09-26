Advertisement

WPD investigating overnight shooting

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday shooting.

WPD says around 2 A.M. officers responded to a shooting at a business in the 2000 block of east 21st street.

A 44-year-old man was located in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

WPD says it’s continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The department is looking for a suspect, anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Case number 21C059407

