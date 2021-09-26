WPD investigating overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday shooting.

WPD says around 2 A.M. officers responded to a shooting at a business in the 2000 block of east 21st street.

A 44-year-old man was located in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

WPD says it’s continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The department is looking for a suspect, anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Case number 21C059407

