Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies bicyclist killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office identified a 71-year-old Andover man killed in a Saturday morning crash in Butler County involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded to the crash at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 500 block of East 21st Street, just east of 21st and Andover Road. The vehicle struck the bicycle from behind. Its rider, George Hanson, died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. A 33-year-old Andover woman was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Hanson was riding east on 21st when the vehicle hit him on the bicycle.

“Lack of visibility from the sun is believed to be a factor,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

