Cocaine trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department on Monday, Sept. 27, reported concluding a three-month -long investigation into what it called “high level cocaine trafficking in the Dodge City area.”

During the investigation, police said 63-year-old Juan Dominguez-Fierro, of Dodge City, “was identified as selling multiple ounces of cocaine,” police said.

Police reported arresting Dominguez-Fierro a little before 5 a.m. Monday on an arrest warrant issued by the Ford County District Court on four counts of distribution of cocaine and four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.

A search warrant that followed the arrest of Dominguez-Fierro led to the seizure of about three ounces of cocaine, a vehicle, and more than $32,000 in cash.

“The DCPD continues to target high-level drug traffickers in the city and is committed to keeping drugs off our streets,” Doge City police said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.