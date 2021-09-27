Advertisement

Cocaine trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Dodge City

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department on Monday, Sept. 27, reported concluding a three-month -long investigation into what it called “high level cocaine trafficking in the Dodge City area.”

During the investigation, police said 63-year-old Juan Dominguez-Fierro, of Dodge City, “was identified as selling multiple ounces of cocaine,” police said.

Police reported arresting Dominguez-Fierro a little before 5 a.m. Monday on an arrest warrant issued by the Ford County District Court on four counts of distribution of cocaine and four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.

A search warrant that followed the arrest of Dominguez-Fierro led to the seizure of about three ounces of cocaine, a vehicle, and more than $32,000 in cash.

“The DCPD continues to target high-level drug traffickers in the city and is committed to keeping drugs off our streets,” Doge City police said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run
Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

Latest News

Edwards County Undersheriff Robert Blackwell
Edwards County Undersheriff arrested in domestic violence incident
Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Kelly directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor Kansans killed by COVID-19
Honor Flight Network
Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 returns Tuesday
police lights
Injury accident reported Sunday in Barton County