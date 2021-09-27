Driver, teen passenger injured in crash near W. Wichita involving semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen suffered critical injuries in a Monday afternoon crash involving a compact car and a semi near MacArthur and South 135th Street West, west of Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was a passenger in the car. The car’s driver, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The semi driver was not seriously injured.

As of about 4:30 p.m. Monday, investigators remained on the scene, working to piece together what led up to the crash. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office said in the early investigation, it did not appear that speed or alcohol were factors.

