Family of shooting victim wants violence among teenagers to end

Shooting victim
Shooting victim(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night, the family of 16-year-old Azuri Jones, who was shot and killed in a car Thursday, called for an end to the violence among teenagers in Wichita.

Family and friends said Jones was loved by all who knew her.

“If you were around Zuri one day, not even a day but just a few hours, she would have you in love with her,” Azuri’s sister, J’mia, said. “Her personality was so bright.”

“She always looked out for me, and she was there with me,” Azuri’s dad, James Jones, said. “She was just a fun person all around.”

Now, memories are all her loved ones have left of the teenager they say had a bright future in front of her.”Going to school with her, doing cheer, going to church and choir practices,” J’mia said. “I’m gonna miss her so much. Words can’t explain how much I will miss her.” Her family said Jones was with friends on the way to buy a dress for her brother’s funeral when a car with three boys inside chased and then fired multiple shots at their vehicle.

Jones was struck in the back seat, later dying at the hospital.

For her family, it was a senseless act of violence impossible to understand. “All the senseless stuff needs to stop. Killing each other and breaking up homes and families is just crazy,” James said. The Wichita Police Department arrested three teen boys in connection with the shooting.”It’s gonna take some time for me to get over her loss, but I forgive whoever did it,” J’mia said.

The arresting charges include first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

