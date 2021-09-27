Advertisement

Governor Kelly directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor Kansas killed by COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Laura Kelly(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Sep. 27, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of the more than 6,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow best health practices.”

