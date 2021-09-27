Advertisement

Hot start to the work week

Weather changes coming to Wichita
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and the day ahead will follow suit. Under a mostly sunny sky expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s alongside a strong and gusty wind from the south.

An increase in cloud cover will bring temperatures down a tad on Tuesday. However, highs around 90 are ten degrees above average. A few showers and storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the main event should hold off until Wednesday (night).

A slow-moving storm system will bring several rounds of rain and storms to the state starting Wednesday lasting through the weekend. The best bet to get wet will take place on Thursday followed by decreasing chances Friday into Saturday.

While several days of potentially heavy rain is a concern, widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated late-day storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Wed: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy, late-day showers/storms possible.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 75. Cloudy with showers/storms likely.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 75. Mostly cloudy, showers/storms possible.

Sat: Low: 57. High: 76. Mostly cloudy, showers/storms possible.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 78. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

