Advertisement

Injury accident reported Sunday in Barton County

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday at about 8:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriffs responded to the 400 block of Kiowa Road to a reported injury accident. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle; upon investigation, this was not the case.

Investigation at the scene indicated James Guant age 31 of Great Bend was operating a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle. He was traveling north on Kiowa Road in the southeast part of Great Bend when he struck a deer, killing it.

Guant was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact and continued approximately 85 feet down the road. Guant was transported to KU Med in Great Bend and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run
Crash near Pawnee and Meridian
Two killed in SUV, motorcycle crash in SW Wichita

Latest News

Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup driver killed in crash with semi on Highway 54 in SW Kansas
A Sedgwick County jury found Ray Watkins guilty of involuntary manslaughter.in the April 2020...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Don Hall
Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg