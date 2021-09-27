Injury accident reported Sunday in Barton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday at about 8:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriffs responded to the 400 block of Kiowa Road to a reported injury accident. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle; upon investigation, this was not the case.

Investigation at the scene indicated James Guant age 31 of Great Bend was operating a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle. He was traveling north on Kiowa Road in the southeast part of Great Bend when he struck a deer, killing it.

Guant was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact and continued approximately 85 feet down the road. Guant was transported to KU Med in Great Bend and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries.

