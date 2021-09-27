Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 returns Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 is scheduled to return at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Eisenhower National Airport. The welcome home celebration will be held in the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2098 S. Airport Rd.

The honor flight departed Monday, carrying one Korean War veteran and 118 Vietnam War veterans and their guardians to Washington, DC. The veterans are enjoying a two-night stay in the nation’s capital, where the group will visit several historic landmarks, including the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no cost to them, with current priority to World War II veterans. After the World War II veterans, efforts focus on Korean War veterans followed by Vietnam War veterans. Guardians, who pay their own travel expenses, accompany veterans to ensure safe travel. Contributions from the public provide funding for the trips.

More information is available at kansashonorflight.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.