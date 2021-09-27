KBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigating teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into a teen’s death following his arrest Friday, Sept. 24 at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which is in its early stages.

The sheriff’s office said Wichita police booked the 17-year-old into the juvenile center for three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer. While in custody, the sheriff’s office said the teen assaulted staff at the facility and had to be restrained. After restraining him, the sheriff’s office said the teen became unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital where he died Sunday, Sept. 26.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine if the teen’s death was the result of a medical emergency or possibly due to the restraint.

