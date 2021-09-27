Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: One injury has been reported; the severity is unknown.

A crash before 8 a.m. Monday slowed traffic near the northbound on-ramp at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

Live video from traffic cameras showed at least four vehicles involved in the crash. The cause of the crash and reported injuries are unknown as of 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities are diverting traffic at Central Ave. Please avoid the area.

