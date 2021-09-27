Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.(WICHway)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: One injury has been reported; the severity is unknown.

A crash before 8 a.m. Monday slowed traffic near the northbound on-ramp at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

Live video from traffic cameras showed at least four vehicles involved in the crash. The cause of the crash and reported injuries are unknown as of 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities are diverting traffic at Central Ave. Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run
Crash near Pawnee and Meridian
Two killed in SUV, motorcycle crash in SW Wichita

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one man was killed and another was seriously...
One man killed, another seriously hurt during crash in Logan County
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in...
Warm start to the work week, storms expected later on
Shooting victim
Family of shooting victim wants violence among teenagers to end
Truck driver storage linked to food shortage.
Food shortages partially due to truck driver shortages