Advertisement

One man killed, another seriously hurt during crash in Logan County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one man was killed and another was seriously...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in Logan County Sunday night.(WFIE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in Logan County Sunday night.

KHP said at around 8:30 p.m. 53-year-old Robert Long was driving north on Highway 83. That’s when his pickup truck went into the ditch.

Long drove his truck back onto the road, crossed the center line, and hit another truck head-on. Long was taken to the hospital but died from hi sinjuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Long was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run
Crash near Pawnee and Meridian
Two killed in SUV, motorcycle crash in SW Wichita

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in...
Warm start to the work week, storms expected later on
Shooting victim
Family of shooting victim wants violence among teenagers to end
Truck driver storage linked to food shortage.
Food shortages partially due to truck driver shortages
generic
One critically injured in Motorcycle accident near Kellogg and Meridian