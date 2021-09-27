One man killed, another seriously hurt during crash in Logan County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in Logan County Sunday night.

KHP said at around 8:30 p.m. 53-year-old Robert Long was driving north on Highway 83. That’s when his pickup truck went into the ditch.

Long drove his truck back onto the road, crossed the center line, and hit another truck head-on. Long was taken to the hospital but died from hi sinjuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Long was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.