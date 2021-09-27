Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on Sunday for misdemeanor Domestic Violence Battery and Battery. The Detention Deputy, Aaeron White, was released on bond.

A few hours later, White was arrested again by the Wichita Police Department for misdemeanor Violation of Protection from Abuse Order.

The charges stem from incidents involving the deputy’s domestic partner. White, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for just over six months.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

