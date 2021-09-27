Advertisement

Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested

Aaeron White
Aaeron White(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on Sunday for misdemeanor Domestic Violence Battery and Battery. The Detention Deputy, Aaeron White, was released on bond.

A few hours later, White was arrested again by the Wichita Police Department for misdemeanor Violation of Protection from Abuse Order.

The charges stem from incidents involving the deputy’s domestic partner. White, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for just over six months.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run
Crash near Pawnee and Meridian
Two killed in SUV, motorcycle crash in SW Wichita

Latest News

Honor Flight Network
Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 returns Tuesday
police lights
Injury accident reported Sunday in Barton County
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.