Settling into a rainy; cooler setup

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says scattered rain and thunderstorms will be on the way to Kansas with cooler temperatures following too.

Overnight, clouds will increase from the south and west with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. A few scattered storms will develop across central and western Kansas Tuesday afternoon with highs near 90 once again. South winds will be gusty for much of the area.

Storms will die down heading into Tuesday night, but they will be back again Wednesday evening and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will fall to the 80s midweek and then into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

A slow moving low pressure system will keep rain around through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 66.

Wed: High: 84 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 52 Increasing clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.