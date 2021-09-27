Advertisement

Settling into a rainy; cooler setup

Chances for showers and storms will be on the increase in the coming days
Scattered rain and thunder on the way to Kansas
Scattered rain and thunder on the way to Kansas(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says scattered rain and thunderstorms will be on the way to Kansas with cooler temperatures following too.

Overnight, clouds will increase from the south and west with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. A few scattered storms will develop across central and western Kansas Tuesday afternoon with highs near 90 once again. South winds will be gusty for much of the area.

Storms will die down heading into Tuesday night, but they will be back again Wednesday evening and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will fall to the 80s midweek and then into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

A slow moving low pressure system will keep rain around through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 66.

Wed: High: 84 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 52 Increasing clouds.

