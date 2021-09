WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After asking for help locating 11-year-old runaway Bethany Hallacy, Wichita Police said Monday morning that Hallacy has been found safe.

Police said Hallacy ran away from home at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday. They said they will investigate the reasons for her runaway.

Update, Bethany has been located and is safe. WPD will be investigating the reasons why she ran away. Thank you for... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Monday, September 27, 2021

