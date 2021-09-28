4You: Mark Arts fundraiser, KS Honor Flight returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two local non-profit organizations celebrate events in the community.

Today, the Kansas Honor Flight welcomed back Flight #84 with approximately 120 Kansas Veterans and 20 escorts. Veterans visited the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, The Vietnam Wall and Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Navy Memorial, the Marine Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Saturday, Mark Arts held a fundraising event that featured Brian Nation, master distiller at O’Shaughnessey Distilling Company. Nation and the team held their first tasting in Kansas for the newly released Keeper’s Heart Whiskey, an Irish-American whiskey. The event helped raise funds for the expansion of the culinary arts studio.

