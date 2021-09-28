Advertisement

Escaped sex offender John Colt captured after three months on the run

Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Escaped sex offender John Freeman Colt, who walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program of Larned State Hospital on June 30, has been captured in Utah.

Investigators believe Colt, 42, planned his escape for several months, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was able to convince a worker that he was a new doctor and needed help finding his way out of the hospital. Several hours passed before staff noticed Colt was missing.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was initially sentenced to five years in state prison in December of 2001 for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. Colt was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and after his criminal sentence, Kansas courts deemed him “a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was indefinitely committed and sent to the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007, where he lived until the June 30 escape. Last week, U.S. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Colt’s capture.

