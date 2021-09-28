Former Wichita Police Officer pleads guilty to misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita Police Officer Matt Powell pled guilty Monday to official misconduct, a class A non-person misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Judge Kevin O’Connor to 12 months of jail time underlying 12 months of probation, meaning he could serve the jail sentence if he violates probation.

Powell can no longer be certified as a law enforcement officer. He was charged in June 2019 with three misdemeanors: one count of obstructing apprehension of prosecution and two counts of official misconduct. The charges stem from an incident in May 2019, when WPD supervision learned of Powell allegedly assisting a woman to avoid being located by police for her outstanding warrant.

At the time, Powell had been with WPD for seven years; he was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the charges were filed.

