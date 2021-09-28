Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it needs your help after an early morning Sunday...
WPD investigating overnight shooting
Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
The Basehor Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Tribute concert for son who died
Tribute concert held for music promoter who was killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Now hiring sign in Wichita
Despite lower unemployment rate in Kan., staffing struggles continue
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
USD 333 Concordia bond issue
Voters in Cloud County to have say on $48 million bond issue for school renovations
Restaurants across Wichita are among those challenged to stay fully staffed, even as...
Despite lower unemployment rate in Kan., staffing struggles continue