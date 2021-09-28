Advertisement

Rain and cooler weather returning to Kansas

Much of the state will see a return to fall weather by Thursday
Much cooler weather returns later this week.
Much cooler weather returns later this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a slowing moving front and low pressure system coming in from the southwest will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to the region beginning Wednesday night. The majority of the rain will be in western Kansas to start, and then spread east heading into Thursday.

Sunshine and warm weather is likely for the area Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s. Winds will continue from the south around 10-20 mph.

A cold front will set off storms in western Kansas Wednesday night before moving east Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be focused over central and eastern Kansas by Thursday afternoon. There will be more rain for the area Friday and Saturday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; an isolated shower or storm possible. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy; an isolated storm or two. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 79 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 62 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 59 Cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 57 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 55 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
Multiple-vehicle crash at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.
A teen suffered critical injuries in a Sept. 27 crash just west of Wichita, in Sedgwick County.
Update: Teen dies from injuries in crash near W. Wichita involving semi
Small business closing due to the pandemic
Local Wichita businesses struggle to stay open
police lights
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies bicyclist killed in crash
KBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigating teen’s in-custody death

Latest News

Scattered rain and thunder on the way to Kansas
Settling into a rainy; cooler setup
Weather changes coming to Wichita
Hot start to the work week
Forecast for the week ahead.
Warm start to the workweek, then rain returns
Heat and wind- produce high fire danger todsay
Who’s ready for a few more days of summer?