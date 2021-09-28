Rain and cooler weather returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a slowing moving front and low pressure system coming in from the southwest will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to the region beginning Wednesday night. The majority of the rain will be in western Kansas to start, and then spread east heading into Thursday.

Sunshine and warm weather is likely for the area Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s. Winds will continue from the south around 10-20 mph.

A cold front will set off storms in western Kansas Wednesday night before moving east Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be focused over central and eastern Kansas by Thursday afternoon. There will be more rain for the area Friday and Saturday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; an isolated shower or storm possible. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy; an isolated storm or two. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 79 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 62 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 59 Cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 57 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 55 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

