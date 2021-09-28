Voters in Cloud County to have say on $48 million bond issue for school renovations

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KWCH) - At more than 90 years old, Concordia Junior-Senior High School is one of many schools in the state showing its age. On Nov. 2, voters in Cloud County will have a say on a big renovation project. Specifically, voters in the Concordia school district will see two ballot questions: one for a $48 million school bond issue, the second for a one-percent sales tax hike in Concordia, which would help pay back those bonds.

First-year Concordia Junior-Senior High School Principal Kale Katt said the building, constructed n 1929, desperately needs renovations.

“One of the things I noticed when I first got her, is that building is an old building,” Katt said. “And honestly, the classrooms look like they were probably the same 100 years ago.”

Concordia Public Schools Superintendent Quentin Breese said middle school students, learning at the junior-senior high school would move back into their own middle school after renovations are complete. The students moved from their own school in 2013 due to budget cuts.

Concordia Junior-Senior High School science teacher Dustin Bender, in his 18th year with the district, said the building looks the same as when he started.

“I am super excited, especially having been here 18 years,” he said of the planned renovations. “And the idea that we can get some new space and better space for our students makes me excited.”

Bender said updated labs would allow his students a better learning opportunity.

“The science labs are going to be more flexible, so instead of having lab stations that are stationary, we are going to be able to move stuff around and have space for kids to do ongoing projects,” he said. “And that’s probably what I am most excited about.”

Breese said the improvements are important for the future of the Concordia community.

“The residents should care because I do believe our schools are an economic driver, and our community is relying on us,” he said.

