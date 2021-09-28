Week of September 27: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Private Duty Home Health RN/LPN (Multiple Shifts) | Craig HomeCare | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11647053 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple private duty LPN and RN positions statewide

TUESDAY: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director | Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11647021 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: a wide variety of positions including office support, health & medical professionals, corrections, maintenance, social services, construction related, trade specialists

WEDNESDAY: Diesel Technician | Central Power Systems | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11636925 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Service Advisor, Construction Equipment Technician, Transmission Technician and Generator Technician positions

THURSDAY: Senior Financial Accountant | HM Dunn Aerosystems | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11638172 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Painter, Maintenance Tech-Electrician, Machine Operator-Stretch Press, Welder, Program Manager, Estimator-Assembly

FRIDAY: Machinist-Non-Certified (Nights) | GKN Aerospace Precision Machining | Wellington | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11654399 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Global Standards Manager, Staff Accountant and Manufacturing Engineer positions

