Wichita woman loses $100K in ‘Microsoft scam’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a common scam that bears bringing up again as a Wichita woman fell for it and in the process, lost more than $100,000. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is using the woman’s story as an example to warn others about the Microsoft scam.

The scam involves either a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft or a fake warning message on your computer claiming that there’s an issue with your PC.

The woman who got the message called the number given. The person who answered the call told her that her social security number had been compromised and she needed to transfer money out of her bank account. The scammer also claimed that Microsoft would clean her computer of the virus.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the woman went to her bank when the teller asked her why she wanted to withdraw such large sums from her account. She said they were investments for her family, which is what the scammer instructed her to say at the bank when questioned.

The calls continued between the woman and the scammer from July to September before the woman’s family finally discovered what was happening, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office is in the process of trying to recover the money but warned that in cases like this, it’s rare that lost funds can be retrieved.

