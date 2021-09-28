WPD seek help finding 11-year-old runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for your help finding an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police say Bethany Hallacy left her home on the 2600 block of East Skinner Monday around 3:50 p.m.

She is described a 5 feet tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

If you see Bethany or know where she is, call 911.

