WPD seek help finding 11-year-old runaway

Wichita Police are asking for your help locating an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for your help finding an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police say Bethany Hallacy left her home on the 2600 block of East Skinner Monday around 3:50 p.m.

She is described a 5 feet tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

If you see Bethany or know where she is, call 911.

