Asian Big Cat Trek opens at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo opened Wednesday, Sept. 29. The Asian Big Cat Trek features amur leopards, and for the first time at the 50-year-old zoo, snow leopards.

The big cat exhibit has been under construction for about the last year and a half. The complex offers more space for the animals to roam with more than 17,000 square feet. There are also elevation changes and a specially designed new feature.

“You’re going to see a first for Sedgwick County Zoo where the cats can actually come over the guests through the special walkways that we have designed in the exhibit that allow the cats to move around the entire habitat as they so choose,” said Sedgwick County Zoo Deputy Director Scott Newland.

The previous amur lemur exhibit was turned into a picnic area.

