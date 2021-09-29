Advertisement

Boyz II Men coming to Kansas Star Arena in April

Boyz II Men performs in 2019
Boyz II Men performs in 2019(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boyz II Men will perform their top hits on stage at Kansas Star Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. Throughout their 25-year career, the group has received four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Additionally, Boyz II Men received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency in Las Vegas.

Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. For the past two decades, the group has given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. Their hits include: “End of the Road,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” “A Song for Mama” and many others.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Saturday, October 2. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena. This is an-all ages show. For more information on Boyz II Men, visit https://shopboyziimen.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen suffered critical injuries in a Sept. 27 crash just west of Wichita, in Sedgwick County.
Update: Teen dies from injuries in crash near W. Wichita involving semi
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Wichita woman loses $100K in ‘Microsoft scam’
The family of a woman killed in a Sept. 25 fire in W. Wichita hold onto hope after two...
Family holds onto hope after woman’s Bible, crosses found in rubble from deadly fire

Latest News

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
Flu Shot
Susan B. Allen Foundation partners with Butler Co. Health Department for flu shots
Newstalk: Build ICT golf tournament
Newstalk: Build ICT golf tournament