Boyz II Men coming to Kansas Star Arena in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boyz II Men will perform their top hits on stage at Kansas Star Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. Throughout their 25-year career, the group has received four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Additionally, Boyz II Men received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency in Las Vegas.

Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. For the past two decades, the group has given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. Their hits include: “End of the Road,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” “A Song for Mama” and many others.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Saturday, October 2. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena. This is an-all ages show. For more information on Boyz II Men, visit https://shopboyziimen.com.

