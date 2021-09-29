Advertisement

Building You: Entrepreneurs invite community to Saturday’s Wichita Children’s Business Fair

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The second annual Wichita Children’s Business Fair is happening this Saturday.

The event will feature more than 100 businesses created by young entrepreneurs. It will be held at Bradley Fair, by 21st Street and Rock Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The one-day marketplace is presented by the Wonder School in Wichita.

“One of our fundamental beliefs of our school, here at Wonder, is that every child is a hero on a hero’s journey, and every child has the ability to find a calling and change the world. That’s something that we work on here at the school. But, we also wanted to provide an opportunity for the greater community to get involved and experience some of the same things we’re doing here at our school,” said Bailey Bryand, co-founder of the Wichita Children’s Business Fair.

This year’s business fair will include 110 businesses created by 150 to 200 young entrepreneurs, ages 6 to 12.

Due to the pandemic, a business fair was not held last year.

In 2019, organizers said the business fair featured 109 businesses and approximately 2,000 to 3,000 people attended the event.

“If you can think of it and a child can create it, it’s probably at the business fair,” said Bryand. “Some of the businesses we’re going to have this year, everything from handmade jewelry to tamales, snow cones, lemonade, you name it. It’s all going to be there.”

To learn more about the event on their website, click here, or on their Facebook page, click here.

