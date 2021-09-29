Advertisement

Kansas governor proclaims Sept. 29 Father Emil Kapaun Day

Fr. Emil Kapaun's hometown is the tiny Marion County, Kan. community of PIlsen.
Fr. Emil Kapaun's hometown is the tiny Marion County, Kan. community of PIlsen.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed September 29, 2021, as Father Emil Kapaun Day.

A funeral mass is being held on Wednesday for the Catholic priest from Pilsen who served in WWII and Korea. Kapaun was well-known for risking his life ministering to soldiers. He was captured in 1950 and died in captivity in 1951. His fellow prisoners told stories about Kapaun’s role in their survival and how he was heroic and saintly.

“Father Kapaun was known to care for all prisoners – regardless of their background or religion, and we are proud to honor his service and sacrifice for his country,” said Gov Kelly on Twitter.

Because of that service and sacrifice, President Obama posthumously awarded Kapaun the Medal of Honor in 2013. The Catholic Church is also in the process of examining Father Kapaun’s life to potentially declare him a saint.

