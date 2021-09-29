Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 60-day operation to reduce violent crime concluded Sept. 5 and resulted in more than 1,000 arrests in Wichita and the surrounding area.

Operation Triple Beam-Wichita was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Wichita Police Department, in partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, DEA, ATF, FBI, HSI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

OTB-Wichita resulted in 1,072 arrests (808 felony and 264 misdemeanor), to include 141 gang members, 221 firearms seized, approximately 165 kg of narcotics including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and over $200,000 dollars in U.S. currency seized.

OTB is a national initiative developed by the USMS to reduce gang violence by targeting and arresting violent fugitives, gang members and criminal offenders who have committed violent crimes such as homicide, shooting into dwellings, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, and robbery. Each federal, state, and local agency utilized its individual specialized enforcement techniques and statutory authority to disrupt the criminal operations of violent street gangs and career criminal offenders in Wichita and surrounding areas.

“In an attempt to meet the Department of Justice goals to reduce violent crime, Operation Triple Beam is designed to focus limited resources on violent, repeat offenders, and bring immediate relief to the citizens of Wichita,” said Ron Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas. “We partnered with the Wichita Police Department and other state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to successfully reduce violent crime in Wichita. These partnerships have proven effective, and we want our citizens to know that by working together we can make Wichita a safer community.”

