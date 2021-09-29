Advertisement

Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 isn’t the only battle healthcare workers are facing. Some patients and their families are refusing standard treatments – and leaving against medical advice. That’s what a Wichita doctor said is becoming more common at local hospitals, creating a new challenge during an already taxing time.

The Sedgwick County dashboard shows COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions seeing small decreases over the last two weeks. But local doctors say it’s more of a leveling off or plateau than an improvement on recent trends.

Dr. Chloe Steinshouer, the ICU medical director at Wesley, said they’ve been seeing a shifting demographic of the patients they’re treating for COVID-19, including a recent increase in unvaccinated pregnant women. This makes vaccinations for those women even more important.

“Pregnant women who are critically ill and requiring ventilator support or are losing their pregnancy or are having to deliver early,” Dr. Steinshouer said. “We know that women who are fully vaccinated are more likely to deliver safely, less likely to have a spontaneous abortion or a miscarriage.”

Dr. Steinshouer said Wesley is seeing more COVID-19 patients leaving the hospital against medical advice only to return sicker. Many of them refuse standard treatments. She said more than 90 percent of Covid patients are unvaccinated.

“People are refusing things as simple as inhaled steroids or Pepcid for stomach acid, or blood thinners,” Steinshouer said. “People are refusing ventilation, which we accept.”

