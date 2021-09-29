Rain and storms likely tonight and into Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that widespread rain and storms will move through Kansas tonight and into Thursday.

The storms will develop along a strong cold front over western Kansas through the evening with activity moving eastward across western and into central Kansas overnight. Locally heavy rain can be expected, but the threat of severe weather is very low.

It will be a wet start to the day over central Kansas with rain and storms likely throughout the morning. Activity should begin to diminish through the afternoon, though some isolated showers and storms will remain possible.

Behind the front Thursday, high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s over western Kansas with low to mid 70s for central and eastern Kansas.

Most of the state will get a break from rain Thursday night and for most of the day Friday, but more showers and storms will return Friday evening and will last into the day Saturday.

Rain chances will end by Sunday as temperatures remain in the 70s for the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy; a few storms west of Wichita late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely, some with heavy rain. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; an isolated shower possible. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 75 Mainly cloudy. Chance for overnight showers/storms.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 60 Cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 57 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy.

