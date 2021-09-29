Advertisement

Rain this week ushers in run of cooler weather

By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a warm Wednesday, however high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s are five to ten degrees cooler than the past few days.

A slow-moving storm system will bring several rounds of rain and storms to the state later today lasting through the weekend. Isolated showers and storms this afternoon will transition into a large area of rain and thunder tonight. While nothing severe is expected, some of the rainfall will be heavy at times.

The best bet to get wet in the Wichita area will occur after 10 pm through midday Thursday. After a mostly dry Thursday afternoon and night, rain chances return on Friday and Saturday. Most of us should be dry on Sunday.

Unlike last week when our taste of fall was limited to a day or two, this next run of cooler weather could last a long time. Expect highs in the 70s, possibly cooler, all of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 85.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, especially late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms until midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 76.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 74. Cloudy with afternoon showers.

Sat: Low: 59. High: 75. Cloudy, occasional rain showers.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 77. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 72. Mostly sunny, cooler.

