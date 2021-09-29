Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins giving 3rd-dose shots of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, Sept. 29, marked the first day that the Sedgwick County Health Department began giving third-dose shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible. Wednesday, the health department said about 400 people had signed up for their booster shots.

Sedgwick County resident Darlene Palsmeier was among those who received her third COVID-19 vaccine dose Wednesday.

“I want to keep my friends and my family safe,” she said.

Fellow Sedgwick County residents and COVID vaccine booster recipients Loren Martindale and Kimberlee Dwyer shared similar messages, saying they want the extra protection for safety and being able to go more places with less of a worry about precautions like masks.

“One step closer to getting rid of this disease that pretty much has taken away our lives,” Dwyer said.

To get the boost shot, you must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and you second shot had to be at least six months ago.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said people who should get the additional shot include people who are 65 and older, regardless of whether they have medical conditions, residents in long-term care facilities and people in the 50 to 64-year-old age group with underlying conditions. Anyone in the 18 to 49-year-old age group with underlying conditions may also get the booster. Some may also qualify because of where they work, facing increased exposure to COVID-19. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and staff at congregant settings.

“Anyone that works in a workplace where they really can’t stay six feet apart. And that’s retail, that’s bus drivers, that’s restaurants, that’s hospitals. So there’s a lot of people who do fall into that category,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Those who took the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will have to wait for approval before getting a booster. The county said currently, there will not be more mobile clinics due to staffing shortages, but if you are immobile or need to receive the shot in your car, you can call the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-1029 for assistance.

The vaccine clinic at Wichita’s old downtown library also has new hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

