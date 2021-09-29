Susan B. Allen Foundation partners with Butler Co. Health Department for flu shots

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Foundation is partnering with the Butler County Kansas Health Department to offer free flu shots over the next month in Butler County. They’re offering the following drive-thru locations for both uninsured and insured patients:

El Dorado

Butler County Community Building, 201 N. Griffith St. - Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m., Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m.

Augusta

Emergency Operations Center, 420 E. Augusta Ave. - October 13, 4-6 p.m

Andover

Andover 13th Street Sports Complex, 1008 E. 13th St. - Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m.

Rose Hill

Butler County Fire District No. 3, 911 N. Rose Hill Rd. - Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.

For more information, call the Butler County Health Department at 316-321-3400 or visit bucoks.com/260/Health

