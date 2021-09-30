AAC sets conference schedule for WSU men’s hoops

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State men’s basketball will make 14 linear national TV appearances, highlighted by back-to-back weekends on CBS, as part of its American Athletic Conference schedule, released Thursday afternoon.

Season ticket packages, which includes seats to all Charles Koch Arena games, are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office and start as low as $760 (including SASO contribution). Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The defending champion Shockers begin and end league play against East Carolina. The opener is set for Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Greenville, N.C. and the Pirates make a return trip to Wichita for the regular season finale on Saturday, Mar. 5.

CBS returns to Charles Koch Arena for the third time in five years for a much-anticipated New Year’s Day clash against Memphis, beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The Tigers are ranked seventh in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early-Top-25.

The following Saturday (Jan. 8, 11 a.m.) brings another CBS marquee matchup – this time at Houston against a Cougar team coming off a Final Four appearance.

The January home slate includes dates against Tulane (Wednesday, Jan. 12), Cincinnati (Sunday, Jan. 16) and UCF (Wednesday, Jan. 26).

The Shockers play back-to-back road games at Temple (Wednesday, Jan. 19) and SMU (Sunday, Jan. 23) and close out the month at Tulane (Saturday, Jan. 29).

WSU will pack seven games into the month of February, starting with a two-game homestand against Tulsa (Tuesday, Feb. 1) and SMU (Saturday, Feb. 5).

After a road trip to UCF (Tuesday, Feb. 8), the Shockers return to Wichita to take on South Florida (Saturday, Feb. 12).

A challenging four-game stretch follows, bookended with visits to Cincinnati (Thursday, Feb. 17) and Tulsa (Wednesday, Mar. 2).

In between, the Shockers play a pair of Sunday afternoon spotlight matchups on ESPN. Houston invades Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 20 -- almost a year to the day after WSU’s memorable home upset of the sixth-ranked Cougars.

WSU gets a full week’s rest before facing Memphis at FedExForum (Feb. 27).

As many as half (9) of the Shockers’ 18 conference games could potentially air on either CBS, ESPN or ESPN2 and at least five others are earmarked for ESPNU.

The Shockers play four times during league play (and 11 times overall) on ESPN’s over-the-top streaming service, ESPN+. For more information about subscriptions, which start at $6.99/month, visit plus.espn.com.

A number of start time are still pending but will be announced within the next few days.

In addition, television assignments for non-conference road games at Missouri and Oklahoma State will be unveiled when the SEC and Big 12 conferences release their own TV schedules.

A handful of dates have been marked as TV flex games. In these instances, networks will announce their decisions at least one week prior to game day.

For the full schedule and most-up-to-date information throughout the season, visit goshockers.com or download the GoShockers app.

WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL

2021-22 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Wed. Dec 29 -- at East Carolina* (TBD) -- ESPN+

Sat. Jan. 1 – MEMPHIS* (11 a.m.) -- CBS

Sat. Jan. 8 -- at Houston* (11 a.m.) -- CBS

Wed. Jan. 12 – TULANE* (TBD) -- ESPN+

Sun. Jan. 16 – CINCINNATI* (Noon) -- ESPN / ESPNU

Wed. Jan. 19 -- at Temple* (TBD) -- ESPN+

Sun. Jan. 23 -- at SMU* (3 p.m.) -- ESPN2

Wed. Jan. 26 – UCF* (TBD) -- ESPN+

Sat. Jan. 29 -- at Tulane* (11 a.m.) -- ESPNU

Tues. Feb. 1 – TULSA* (8 p.m.) -- ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 5 – SMU* (5 p.m.) -- ESPN2 / ESPNU

Tues. Feb. 8 -- at UCF* (8 p.m.) -- ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 12 -- SOUTH FLORIDA* (7 p.m.) -- ESPNU

Thur. Feb. 17 -- at Cincinnati* (6 p.m.) -- ESPN / ESPN2

Sun. Feb. 20 – HOUSTON* (Noon) -- ESPN

Sun. Feb. 27 -- at Memphis* (2 p.m.) -- ESPN

Wed. Mar. 2 -- at Tulsa* (8 p.m.) -- ESPN2 / ESPNU

Sat. Mar. 5 -- EAST CAROLINA* (2 p.m.) -- ESPNU

Home games in BOLD CAPS

All home games played at Charles Koch Arena unless otherwise noted

*=American Athletic Conference game